Mike Ielmorini recently passed away in Bly, OR. Mike left us the way he always said he wanted to when it was his time. He was horseback and working cattle. Mike was born in Petaluma, CA and raised on a dairy ranch in Hicks Valley. Mike, with his wife Judi, moved to Oregon in 1988 and went to work for Hammond Ranches, Inc. in Diamond/Frenchglen for a few years until he and Judi moved to Bly. Mike managed the River Springs Ranch for twenty-five years until it sold. He and Judi then purchased the old Paradise Ranch in Bly. Mike loved cows, his horses, and his dogs. He loved going to Brandings. He always was happiest when he was working cattle. Mike was a good husband, a good father and leaves behind many good friends he made throughout his life. Mike was a hard worker and liked to have a good time. He liked to help his friends, when asked he would be there.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Henry Ielmorini and mother Vivian Ielmorini. He leaves behind his wife Judi of 44 years, his son Mike Jr. (Cyndi) of Petaluma, daughter Debbie (Mark) Hawkins of Sebastopol, grandchildren; Mike III and Jake Ielmorini, Ashley, Cody and Anthony Hawkins, brother Henry "Pete" (Debbie) Ielmorini, sister Diane (William) Petersen and sister Susie Ielmorini along with several nephews and nieces.
Mike's wishes were there to be no funeral service, but a Celebration of Mike's life will be June 1st at 2:00 p.m. at the Bly Gym in Bly, OR.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 26 to May 30, 2019