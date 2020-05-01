Mike Turner

It is with great sadness that we share the passing of our loving husband, father and Papa. Mike passed away at home in Camas, WA, surrounded by love, returning home to our Lord on Thursday April 16th, 2020. Mike was born in Upland, CA on June 2nd, 1956 and was raised in Santa Rosa CA. His greatest joy was his family. Though his health over the past 17 years kept him from the pleasure of accomplishments through his work in business management and love of golf. His strength was such that he mentored others who were battling with chronic illnesses like his own. Reminding them that no matter the hardship, every day is a blessing and a gift from God. Even when life takes those unexpected turns, Mike found joy and peace in helping others. Mike is survived by his wife Sandra, son Michael, daughter Nicole, daughter in law Ursula, son in law Chris, grandchildren Christian, Christopher, Calvin, Bella and Bailey Girl, mother Jeanne Pelletier and step-father Emile Pelletier.

Information to follow on his celebration of life once the shelter in place order has passed.



