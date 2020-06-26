Milagros "Millie" Williams

March 24, 1942 - June 12, 2020

Milagros "Millie" Williams lost her battle with cancer on Friday, June 12th, 2020, at the age of 78 in Penngrove, CA, surrounded by family.

Millie is predeceased by her parents, Angeles and Paulino Ejaype, and her son, Nelson Williams. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gale, her daughter Cara and son-in-law, Joshua McKeighan, her grandson Niko, her sister, Midgie and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. In her words, "I've had a good life." Little did she know she made ours better. She is terribly missed.



