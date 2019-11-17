|
Mildred Louise (Eggen) Wohlert
Mildred (Millie) Louise Wohlert, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 1, 2019. She passed away peacefully in her sleep, at the age of 86. Millie was born on December 3, 1932, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Lawrence and Alma Eggen of West Salem, Wisconsin.
Millie spent her entire childhood years growing up on the family dairy farm. She graduated from West Salem High School in 1951. Millie married Walter Wohlert in West Salem, WI on October 3, 1953 and together they began their life in Winona, MN. In 1956, Walt and Millie moved to Santa Rosa where Walt worked for the Exchange Bank while Millie was a stay at home mom. Throughout the years, they enjoyed living for various lengths of time in Montgomery Village, Rincon Valley and Bennett Valley. After Walt retired from the Exchange Bank, Walt and Millie enjoyed traveling—especially on Royal Caribbean cruises, or to one of the Hawaiian Islands. Millie enjoyed a variety of activities. She was an accomplished seamstress as she made her dresses and many of Walt's work suits. She loved to crochet or knit blankets for each member of the family. Together, Walt and Millie loved to play Pinochle with their friends. Millie was quite a sports fan, as she loved following each of the Bay Area's professional teams. One could often find her listening to a game on the radio while watching another game on TV. A lifelong member of the Lutheran Church, she was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in West Salem. More recently, Millie was an active member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Mildred is survived by her sister Charlotte Finseth of Eau Claire, WI; son Bruce (Barbara) of Santa Rosa; and her daughter Diane Stapleton of Bellevue, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mildred is also survived by five grandchildren: Christine (Jason) Gariss; Michael (Christy), and Keith (Keely) Wohlert; Christopher and Lindsay Stapleton – they were the joys of her life. Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Walt, they were married 54 years; her parents Lawrence and Alma Eggen; her stepmother Hilda Eggen; her in-laws Arthur and Katherine Wohlert; her brother Kenneth Eggen; and her son Kevin Wohlert.
An intimate graveside service will be held Wednesday, November 27 at 1:30 p.m., at Shiloh Cemetery, 7130Windsor Rd., Windsor, with Rev. James Beyer officiating. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2019