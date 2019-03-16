|
Mildred (Mert) Thompson Wold
September 21, 1928 - March 6, 2019
Mert was born to Beatrice and Eugene Thompson in San Diego, CA. She was the youngest of five children. Two of her siblings died at a young age from tuberculosis. Ben and Babe precede her in death.
As a young child, she stood in the bread line during the depression and had fond memories of smelling the fresh bread that awaited her. She enjoyed gymnastics. As a teenager, she worked for her step-dad at Bea's Donut Shop. After work, she spent many hours on Mission Beach where she enjoyed drinking Pepsi and smoking cigarettes. In 1948, she married Ozzie Wold and they had five children: Donna, Dan, Diane (Myers), Dave, Deb (Zonotti). She played volley tennis for many years around San Diego. Mert and her family moved to Petaluma, CA in 1963, where she started to collect antiques, which soon became her passion. She bought and sold at local flea markets. San Juan Bautista Antique Fair was the highlight of her year. Her antique friends knew her as "Millie".
She worked for Kaiser Hospital for many years, until retirement. Annually, on New Year's Eve, Mert and her family would engage in a Whist tournament that would go on for days.
Her son Dave passed away in 1995 and her oldest granddaughter, Onnie, passed away in 1990. Her oldest great-granddaughter, Quyanna, recently passed away in 2018. Mert had nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019