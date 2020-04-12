|
Milton Thorpe Castleberry
Passed away after over 90 years of life on March 30th, 2020. Milton was raised on 50th Street in Oakland, CA - the brighter side of the bay- the only child of J. Samuel and Frances Castleberry. He attended Emerson, Woodrow Wilson, and Oakland Tech, where he made lifelong friends Joe Andrews, Don Bilse, Chuck Duff and Bill Hayes who knew him as "Red", and as young men summered working and camping together at Lake Tahoe's Camp Richardson. Milton graduated with a teaching certification from San Francisco State, after serving as an active-duty Marine in the Korean War. In 1956, Milton met Evelyn Mullen out dancing in San Francisco, a habit they repeated with a night cap and meal at Tommy's Joint. They enjoyed picnicking at Marin Town and Country Club, with Milton impressing Evelyn's older sisters with his Thermos jug of pre-made screwdrivers. They married in December with Milton starting his teaching and coaching career at Tomales High, then Petaluma's Kenilworth, and a few years at Petaluma Jr. Milton and Evelyn started a family in Petaluma, ultimately building a home of their own on the northwest side's Upland Drive where Milton grew organic fruits and vegetables for their family of two sons and six daughters. Milton enjoyed family camping trips to Lake Mendocino and Tahoe, fishing and hunting, listening to music, watching sports - especially when the kids (or Cal) were competing - and watching their 18 grandkids play on the patio while he and Evelyn enjoyed a beverage. He instilled in his children a strong work ethic and consideration for others of all backgrounds.
Hail to the Chief!
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020