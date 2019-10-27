|
Miriam J. Gaon
Miriam J. Gaon passed from this world on October 9, 2019 of pancreatic cancer.
A native of San Jose and a graduate of Willow Glen High School, she studied Criminal Justice at Sonoma State University and eventually made Sonoma County her home. For more than 20 years, she served the public as a Victim Advocate, first in Napa County, then in the Office of the Sonoma County District Attorney. There she helped families of homicide victims, victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes navigate the criminal justice system. She spent countless hours with victims preparing them for court, escorting them to court and providing emotional support during testimony. She was also a vocal advocate for victims' rights.
Miriam's service also extended to the Red Cross where she was a volunteer, working to help disaster victims in Sonoma County. Miriam also participated in women's clinic defenses, standing up for women exercising their right to choose. Miriam was very astute politically, and shortly before she died, swore that she would haunt everyone who doesn't vote in the next election. She believed strongly that we must vote to end the chaos.
In the years following retirement, Miriam found joy in traveling, gardening, candy making and rooting for her beloved San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors. For several years, she was a much-loved water aerobics instructor at Park Pointe and Airport health clubs.
It's no surprise that when Miriam got sick, people came from everywhere offering love and support. That was the kind of energy Miriam drew to her. Anyone would have to consider themselves lucky to be loved by her.
She leaves behind family including mother, Bernice Gaon; two sisters, Sharon Callahan (Mike) and Linda Cohen (Robert); sister-in-law Paula Anderson (Gary); nephew Danny Gaon (Heather) and countless friends.
Miriam's friends are invited to a memorial service to be held on November 3 at 1 p.m. at the Santa Rosa Veterans Memorial Building.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the St. Joseph Hospice of Santa Rosa and Dogwood Animal Rescue in memory of Miriam.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2, 2019