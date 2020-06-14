Mona Ann (Van Patten) Palmieri
Mona Ann (Van Patten) Palmieri
Mona passed away at her Healdsburg home on March 2, 2020 surrounded by family. Born in Floris, Iowa on October 4, 1932, Mona moved to Healdsburg with her family in 1949. She graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1950 and attended SRJC. Mona worked for Bank of America retiring in 1989.
"Lala", as she was affectionately called, was devoted to her family, often baking the world's best cookies for them. She enjoyed gardening, reading and traveling, with a special fondness for Kauai and Tuscany.
She is survived by her children Rosanne (Roger) Park, Carolyn Palmieri and Ronnie (Leslie) Palmieri. five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sisters Marilyn Forde and Linda Jensen and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mona was preceded in death by her husband Frank Palmieri, her parents and sister Sandra Doyle.
Private inurnment Oak Mound Cemetery Healdsburg. In lieu of flowers please donate to the parkinsonsinstitute.org or your favorite charity.

Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
