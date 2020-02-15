|
|
Monty M. Hollingsworth
December 3, 1943 - February 5, 2020
Dearly beloved son, brother, father, papa, uncle and friend, passed away on February 5th, 2020 in Santa Rosa,CA. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Marvin and Mildred Hollingsworth, and by his two sisters, Nancy Warburton and Dorothy Breland and brother in law Joe Breland. Monty is survived by his sister Vickie (David) Bennie and Keith (Laura) Hollingsworth as well as his brother in law Doug Warburton. He is also survived by his only daughter Christi (Paul) Spina and granddaughter Sofia Spina, along with honorary grandchildren Myles Lyons-Spina, Isabella Salvadori and Bianca Salvadori. He was a step-father and uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Monty was born in San Jose, CA, but was raised in his beloved hometown of Healdsburg, CA in the family home on Mill Street. He had many stories of this time in his life and his heart always remained in that place.
He served in the US Marin Corps in the '60s and completed two combat tours in Vietnam. He may not have talked about it much, but he was very proud of his service and loved his country very much.
Eventually Monty married Patty Cunningham and moved to Healdsburg where their daughter Christi was born. After Monty and Patty divorced, Monty and Christi moved to Santa Rosa where he remained for the rest of his life.
In the '70s and '80s he was the lead singer of a local Country and Western band called the Sharecroppers. He loved to sing.
Monty worked for 26 years as a Farmers Insurance agent and started a successful agency in Marin County that he passed onto his daughter at his retirement in 2006. He honed his golf skills during this time and he had one mean swing! During his retirement he enjoyed fishing and spending time with all of his family, those that were immediate and extended. He loved nothing more than spending time with the people he loved most. Family meant everything to him. He was a most cherished father and grandfather and will be missed forever.
A celebration of life will take place on February 22nd at 1:00 p.m. at New Vintage Church, 3300 Sonoma Ave, Santa Rosa CA 95405. Reception to follow at the church. Monty had deep faith and we are comforted knowing we will see him again.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020