Morella Shannon Staggs


1922 - 2020
Morella Shannon Staggs Notice
Morella Shannon Staggs
September 9, 1922 - January 11, 2020
Morella passed away unexpectedly with family by her side. She was born in Oakland, grew up in Gardena, and moved to Santa Rosa in 1963. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Staggs. She is survived by her brother, Murray Brooks; son, Chuck (Marie) Staggs; daughter, Kay (Jack) Hartman; grandchildren, Wendy (Phil) West, Dan (Kristen) Held, and Dave (Rachel) Held; a step-grandson, Jack Hartman, Jr.; six great and three step-great grandchildren.
Morella was proud to be a USCG Spar Radioman 3/C during WWII. She retired from the USPS and was active in the American Legion Post 21 and the Redwood Empire Waves. She traveled extensively around the United States, including four visits to Alaska. She loved her family dearly and will be missed by all. She was a talented and prolific artist, sign painter and baker of homemade fruit pies.
A special thank you to the owners and staff of Livingston House, and to Heartland Hospice.
A private family service with military honors will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in her name to the American Legion Post 21 Nurses Scholarship Program.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
