Mortimer Weiss
Mortimer Weiss was born in Philadelphia in 1921. He attended Delaware Valley University until enlisting to serve in the U.S. army during WWII. After the war, he moved to Los Angeles and attended USC before falling in love and marrying Ruth Keller. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary shortly before Ruth's death in 2018. He supported his family by working over 30 years in the postal service, but his true passion was history, which he continued to study independently, generously sharing his knowledge. Mort and Ruth moved to Santa Rosa to be close to their kids and grandkids in 1994.
Mort was a quiet person, but those who knew him valued his unique sense of humor and keen intelligence. He enjoyed sharing good food and conversations with his family as well as his friends in the book club. Mort liked exercising. He jogged until his late sixties and met most of the members of the Old Fart's Club in the pool at the YMCA.
He's survived by his sons Eric and Daniel, his daughters-in-law LouAnn and Elizabeth, his grandchildren Hannah, Sam, Mia, Shoshi, Sivan and Rachael, his great-grandchildren Maerav and Natan, and his cat Misty.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa, followed by a meal of consolation at Congregation Beth Ami, 4676 Mayette Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 9, 2019