Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congregation Beth Ami & Santa
4676 Mayette Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
1900 Franklin Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mortimer Weiss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mortimer Weiss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mortimer Weiss Notice
Mortimer Weiss
Mortimer Weiss was born in Philadelphia in 1921. He attended Delaware Valley University until enlisting to serve in the U.S. army during WWII. After the war, he moved to Los Angeles and attended USC before falling in love and marrying Ruth Keller. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary shortly before Ruth's death in 2018. He supported his family by working over 30 years in the postal service, but his true passion was history, which he continued to study independently, generously sharing his knowledge. Mort and Ruth moved to Santa Rosa to be close to their kids and grandkids in 1994.
Mort was a quiet person, but those who knew him valued his unique sense of humor and keen intelligence. He enjoyed sharing good food and conversations with his family as well as his friends in the book club. Mort liked exercising. He jogged until his late sixties and met most of the members of the Old Fart's Club in the pool at the YMCA.
He's survived by his sons Eric and Daniel, his daughters-in-law LouAnn and Elizabeth, his grandchildren Hannah, Sam, Mia, Shoshi, Sivan and Rachael, his great-grandchildren Maerav and Natan, and his cat Misty.
Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00AM at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa, followed by a meal of consolation at Congregation Beth Ami, 4676 Mayette Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.