Morton A. Chamberlin
March 31, 1942 - October 12, 2018
Morton was born in Santa Monica. He was the first son of Marie (Stauss) and Earl G. Chamberlin.
Morton grew up in Oceanside, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Inglewood. He moved to San Francisco and graduated from San Francisco State where he met his future wife, Wilma West.
Morton spent his working life teaching junior high and high school. He taught history, geography, drafting but mostly automotive classes. All but one year were spent in the Novato USD and most at Novato High School. He retired in 2000.
Morton really like to work with teenagers and took students to events for safety and troubleshooting engine problems to regional contests and also to Sears Point.
Mort and Wilma liked to travel and have traveled the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and Hong Kong.
Morton is survived by his wife of 51+ years, Wilma; son Earl (Danielle) and grandson Alexander Morton; daughter Anne (Paul) and grandsons Liam and Caelan Barsanti; brother Robert (Shelly), niece Emily (Manny) and grand nephew Jordan; sister-in-laws Merry (Chuck) Curtis and nephews Daryl (Lisa) and Max, Helen (James) Brohm; aunt Vivian Proud and cousins Carol (Jacque) Harvey, Tom, Jon (Tracy) Proud.
There will be a Celebration of Life for all relatives, friends, colleagues and former students, Saturday, 27 July 1-3 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center, 350 North McDowell Blvd, Petaluma, 94954.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 21 to July 25, 2019