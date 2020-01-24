|
Muriel Jean (Genelly) Titus
October 8, 1931 - January 13, 2020
Muriel passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Titus and her parents Herbert Genelly and Edna (Genelly) Franceschi. She was a life-long resident of Guerneville, as were her parents.
Besides being a homemaker, Muriel loved selling at the Guerneville flea market with her brother. For many years, she was a co-owner of River Mist Antiques and, in her later years, worked for the Russian River Empowerment Center.
Muriel is survived by her brother Herbert Genelly Jr. (Kathy); her children Art Titus, Lisa Isabeau, Tim Titus and Amy (John) Prescott; her grandchildren Krista, Javier, Julian and Jalen; and her great-granddaughters Camryn and Jolie; as well as nieces, nephews and many long-time friends.
The family would like to thank the wonderful, caring staff at Sunrise Villa, Santa Rosa.
There will be no services. Donations may be made in Muriel's name to the Russian River Senior Center c/o WCCS, PO Box 325, Guerneville, CA 95446.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020