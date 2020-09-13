1/1
Murlene K. Gerron
1924 - 2020
Murlene K. Gerron
September 8, 1924 - September 9, 2020
Murlene Kommer Gerron, nee Althea Murlene Tuttle, passed away September 9, 2020 from Covid-19. She was 96. She was a devout Christian, an excellent seamstress, a fabulous cook and hostess, and member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Petaluma since 2008. She is survived by the youngest of her three sisters, June, two of her three daughters, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jodie Brooks Gerron, in 2001, her sisters Veva and Darlene in 2007 and 2000 respectively, and her youngest daughter, Janice, in 2014.
She will be laid to rest with her family at Mannford Cemetery in Mannford, Oklahoma.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 10, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
