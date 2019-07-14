|
|
Myron Gene Baer
It is with great sadness that the family of Myron Gene Baer shares the news of his unexpected passing on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the age of 64. Myron was a loving and loyal husband to Sharon for 45 years, a proud and devoted father to Garrett and Michaela, a loving son, a supportive colleague, a tireless salesman for his clients, and a friend to all.
Myron was born in Bismarck, North Dakota on November 26, 1954. His family moved to rural Lancaster, California, in 1957 and then in 1962 to Norwalk, California, where he lived until graduating high school. As a teenager, Myron was an athlete competing in basketball, track, and cross country, and he was also a musician playing the accordion and drums.
In September, 1972, he moved to Arcata, California to attend Humboldt State University. On September 8, 1973, Myron married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Simmons, in Norwalk, California. Throughout college, they worked many on-campus jobs to support themselves. Myron was a maintenance worker, carpenter, and worked in campus food services. He and Sharon opened and for four years ran the campus's first take-out pizza restaurant, The Pizza Mill.
During this time, Myron also worked as a seasonal park ranger at Burney Falls State Park and Redwood National Park; during the school year, he worked in park maintenance at Patrick's Point. His love of nature was developed in this work and in his classroom experiences. He graduated in June of 1978 with a degree in Natural Resources with an emphasis in soil science. After graduating, he worked for the United States
Department of Agriculture as a soil scientist in Redding, California.
Disillusioned with government work, Myron followed in his brother Dallas's footsteps by going into packaging sales in 1983. Myron used his creative problem-solving and collaboration skills to meet the needs of his clients by developing packaging for both national and local businesses. For the last thirteen years, he was a well-respected employee at Oakland Packaging - now Cogent Solutions and Supplies. Myron was considered a "giant in the industry."
In 1985, Myron and Sharon moved to Santa Rosa, where they started and raised their family. They have now resided in Santa Rosa for 34 years. Myron was a youth basketball coach, assisted in his children's soccer teams, Girl and Boy Scout Troops, and much more. He enjoyed sewing and made his children many memorable Halloween costumes when they were young.
Myron was a renaissance man. He enjoyed spending time outdoors in nature (going on hikes, fishing, and camping), experimenting with homebrews and canning, going to see live music and performances, watching sports, playing board games, carpentry and practicing woodworking. He spent much of his free time working on house projects, gardening, and watching the Warriors. In recent years, Myron would often admit that he remembered the names of plants and soils more easily than the names of people he met. He carried a harmonica in his car and played when on the road for work. If something needed to be done, Myron found a way. He especially indulged Sharon in making her visions come to fruition. As a friend said, "Myron was an expert in packaging, but he knew something about everything."
We will miss his sense of humor, his creativity, his patience, his unwavering support, his ability to fix anything, and his kind presence. He would do anything for his family and friends.
Myron is survived by his wife
Sharon Baer, his son Garrett Baer and his partner Brittany Griffin, his daughter Michaela Baer and her partner Juan Reyes, his brother Dallas Baer and his wife Danelle, his mother Lois Baer, and wonderful nieces and nephews and their children. Myron was predeceased by his father Edmer Baer.
A private celebration of life will be held for family and friends on July 20, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Park Service in his honor. Please use the website https://fundraise.nationalparks.org/MyronBaer
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 14 to July 19, 2019