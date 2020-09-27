1/1
Nadine Masnada Herold
Nadine Masnada Herold passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020.
Born to Romeo and Vera (Morenzoni) Masnada on June 18, 1939.
Nadine was raised on the family dairy ranch in Sonoma, CA. It was on the ranch were Nadine fell in love and respect for all animals, especially horses. It was said Nadine was riding horses before she ever walked and was guided by her mother, Vera, who was an accomplished horse woman. One of Nadine's greatest joys is that her granddaughter, Lauren, is following in her footsteps by learning to ride Nadine's show horse "Goober". Nadine enjoyed showing her horses at AQHA shows and wining many blue ribbons and also breeding and raising American Quarter Horses. Nadine is survived by her husband of 53 years Jerry and a daughter Kim Neil (Tim) and one granddaughter, Lauren Neil. No services to be held.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
