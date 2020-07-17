Nancy Ann Calvin Wallace
September 1, 1930 - July 7, 2020
Nancy Calvin Wallace died July 7, 2020 at the age of 89 after a short illness.
Nancy is survived by her children Scott Langdon, Sally Logan, Stacey Jenkins, and Cindi Langdon Peterburs; her son-in-law Greg Peterburs; her sister Kay Stone; her four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five nieces and nephews: and her dog, Terra. She was predeceased by her parents, E. E. "Cal" and Irma Calvin and her sister, Carol Humphrey.
Nancy was born in Long Beach, California. She graduated from University of Arizona and lived in southern California for many years before settling on McDonald Avenue in Santa Rosa in 1965 with her children. She was a teacher for many years at Bellevue Elementary, after leaving teaching working at an insurance brokerage until age 75. She was a strong, independent individual. She cultivated hobbies that she both enjoyed and that sometimes supplemented her income. She learned to wallpaper while refurbishing her house on McDonald Avenue, caning to refurbish the antique furniture she loved, braiding rugs because she enjoyed it, and portrait coloring to supplement her income. She was passionate about tennis, playing into her 80s, and gardening, which she did throughout her life.
Nancy moved from Santa Rosa to Guerneville for several years in the late '70s, moving back to Santa Rosa in 1986. Settling on Hidden Valley Drive in Santa Rosa she played tennis and gardened, focusing on gardening when she had to give up tennis. In 2014 she moved to Elkton, Oregon where she was closer to her children. She loved "digging in the dirt". Her garden in Oregon was full of the peonies she loved as well as over 100 shrubs and trees and countless flowers, enjoying herself as her vision came to life. Her dog Terra with her, she would spend hours "doing the W's" watering and weeding.
Nancy will be remembered for her strength, her beautiful garden, sense of humor and quick wit. She lovingly instilled that same strength and independent spirit in her children, and they are forever grateful she was their mother.
A celebration of her life will be held in Elkton, Oregon on a yet undetermined date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Alzheimer's Association
or St. Joseph's Indian School.