Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Clover Springs Fire Creek Lodge
210 Red Mountain Drive
Cloverdale, CA
Nancy B. Randolph, 67, passed away on June 12, 2019 with family by her side. Born to George and Genevieve Brown, Nancy grew up in Applegate, Oregon. A Cloverdale resident since 1978, she loved flowers, hosting parties, and baking. A caring soul who put others before herself, Nancy lived for the moment.
Nancy is survived by her husband David Randolph, daughter Beth Huang (Arthur), son Jeff Randolph, brother George Brown, sister Julia Kenney (Frank), sisters-in-law Becky Fernandez (Leo) and Janice DiPiero (Bill), Codi Bradford, grandchildren Ahnna, Vann and Jaxson Randolph, Kate Huang and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of her life is planned for July 13th at the Clover Springs Fire Creek Lodge, 210 Red Mountain Drive, Cloverdale from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019
