Nancy C. Pastorino, 76 of Santa Rosa, CA. Entered into rest October 5, 2020. Survived by loving husband of 57 years, James Pastorino, daughters, Melanie Pastorino and Marisa Brooks, both of Santa Rosa, also granddaughter Nicole Pastorino, grandsons Michael Torre and Austin Baker, two great-granddaughters, Lily and Everly, brother Tim Remesal of Santa Rosa, sister Lorraine Stephens of Arizona, and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life to be announced by family at later date.



