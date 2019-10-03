|
Nancy Carol Salazar
Nancy Carol Salazar passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, with family by her side. She was 87.
She was born to the late Everette "Slim" and Mary Stafford on August 7, 1932, in Santa Rosa, California. Nancy was a native of Sonoma County and an honored elder and tribal citizen of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, a heritage in which she was extremely proud.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Jose Salazar. Nancy and Jose wed on October 14, 1949, and were married over fifty years.
Adored by each, she will be fiercely missed and fondly remembered by her eight children: Jose Jr., Gabriel (Sherry), Maria (Steve), Roberta (Rudy), Teresa, Elvira (Dan), Maggie (Miguel), and Isabella (Tom).
Proud grandmother to twelve grandchildren: Jessica (Juan), Christopher (Jessica), Anthony (Jennifer), Nathan (Brienne), Jason (Katie), Liberty (Gino), Sierra (Carlos), Brenden (Lacie), Cameron, Daniel, Thomas (Noyemi), and Miles (Bianca). Loving great-grandmother to seventeen great-grandchildren.
Devoted sister to Robert, Margaret, Mary Jane, Dolores, Carol and the late Hazel, Dorothy, Alberta, Billy, Juanita, Joe, Vernon, and Betty Jean. Nancy will also be sweetly remembered by her countless nieces, nephews, cousins, and others who thought of her as mom and grandma.
Our mother was immeasurably gracious and loving as well as welcoming and inviting. She possessed an amazing ability to make each individual in her presence feel special, important, and heard. She was a strong woman and a firm foundation for her family, but also to those who needed a mother and a place to call home. She readily accepted new faces and the door to her home was always open. Nancy was a constant source of comfort, regularly creating a safe and stable space for us to unite. The invaluable impact of her love and life will continue to live on through her family for generations to come.
Family and friends are invited to attend her services on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Santa Rosa Mortuary, Eggen & Lance Chapel, located at 1540 Mendocino Avenue, Santa Rosa, California. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. and the funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Her graveside service will be held at Oak Mound Cemetery, 601 Piper Street, Healdsburg, California, directly following the funeral service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019