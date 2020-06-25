Nancy Hinckley Thomas

Longtime Petaluma resident Nancy Hinckley Thomas left this world on April 17, 2020; she was 81 years of age. With her absence, the world seems less vibrant and the loss we feel for a woman who was mom, grandma, friend, and teacher is immense. Nancy had a B.A. in History from Stanford University and her teaching credentials from Sonoma State University. Nancy was an intelligent, reliable, and humorous woman who loved orchids, the Golden State Warriors, Stanford basketball, Cal football, crossword puzzles, the game show Jeopardy, and took every opportunity to brag about her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Dean, and eldest son, Gregory; survived in life by her five children--Garold, Deanna, Barton, Deborah, and Bryan--as well as her fourteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and the many others who loved her, all too numerous to list. She will be forever fixed in our minds as the ever-practical, loving, and witty matriarch who always won at Scrabble, even when she lost.



