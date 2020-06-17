Nancy Jane HarrisonNancy Jane Harrison (nee Peppin) was born March 23, 1936 and was released into God's care after a long decline in body and mind on June 6, 2020. Nancy was an Instructional Aide at the Santa Rosa Junior College's Life Sciences Department for decades, and she loved working there. She also passed on her enthusiasm for California's native plants through courses taught there over several years. Nancy was most happy breaking trails and studying plants. She graduated from University of California Berkeley in 1954 with a degree in International Relations. She was Managing Editor of the Daily Californian (where she met her ex-husband Bill Harrison) and she worked after graduation in Indonesia for the Ford Foundation. She was a former President of the Milo Baker Chapter of the California Native Plant Society. "The Plant Lady" also raised five children: Thomas Malcolm Harrison (1961-2013) (Carol); Joanna "Jenny" Harrison Smith (Dave); John Stuart Harrison (Theresa); Andrew James Harrison (Sherry); and Bonnie Ysabel Anne Hamilton (Guy). She is survived by brothers Robert "Bob" Peppin (Sherry) and William "Bill" Peppin (Pam); and her sister Janet Munir. She adored her grandchildren Andrew, Jerad, Ben and Rachel. She is survived by two great-grandchildren Mollie and Blair; and niece Lisa and nephews Bob and Scott. The family would like to thank Santa Rosa Post-Acute where Nancy was cared for during the difficult last years of her life with love and dignity. The family will hold a private celebration after travel restrictions are lifted. Donations in Nancy's name may be made to: Milo Baker Chapter CNPS, local animal shelters, SRJC Life Sciences, or Hospice by the Bay.