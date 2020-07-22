1/1
Nancy L. (Fistolera) Bertsche
Nancy L. Bertsche (Fistolera) entered into eternal rest on July 16, 2020 surrounded by her family. Born on January 19, 1944 in Petaluma, CA to Gottfried and Aletha (Bundesen). Nancy is survived by husband Bob Fistolera, brother William (wife Flora), sister Helen, son Christopher and granddaughter Qiunn, son Bob Jr., daughters Julie, Robin, Gina, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren
Nancy spent the entirety of her life at the family farm in Geyserville, CA. Graduating from Healdsburg High School in 1962, AA from Santa Rosa Junior College in 1965 and BA from Sonoma State University in 1969. She obtained her California Teaching Credential in 1970 and spent her entire 35 year tenure as a Spanish teacher at Analy High School in Sebastopol, CA.
Nancy enjoyed many years in retirement, she spent the majority of her time tending to her garden, making jams and jellies, and baking cookies for friends and family. She always loved animals, from dairy cows in her youth to sheep later in life. Orphaned lambs would always be found in cloths baskets in the kitchen and never missed a feeding. A lifelong teacher, her curiosity took her through Europe and Central America where she found her love of language. Through her travels she was able to bring the authentic culture back to her class room. From her garden to the class room she has touched the hearts and minds of all of her students and family.

Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Great friend back in the day. She helped a group of us through the high school years in 4-H.
Pete Rose
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lynn Schallebaum Gleeson
Student
July 22, 2020
I am sorry to hear that Nancy has gone from this place and the whole family that she loved. My thoughts are with the whole family
Mary Ann McKay
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Nancy is an amazing women! She has left behind a legacy that will be hard to match. She was blessed with a husband who adored her and children, grandchildren and great grandchildren who she loved.she was always a teacher.. her love extended to her home,garden and baby critters. She made this earth a better place simply by her being in it. She will be missed.
Love ray and Jenny Crawford
Jennifer crawford
Friend
