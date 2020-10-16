Nancy L. Halpern

July 30, 1942 - October 3, 2020

Nancy Halpern of Sonoma passed peacefully into Heaven October 3, 2020. Born second of four daughters to Vernon and Margaret Crawford in Detroit, MI and grew up in Lincoln Park, MI. She followed her sister Sandy to Los Angeles in 1963 and worked for Continental Airlines from 1964-1984. She loved working in reservations and then at LAX ticket counter. She married Herbert Halpern in September 1970. Nancy moved to Sonoma in 1989 where she loved living and worked as a travel agent. Later she opened her own agency, Cruise City & Tours and loved traveling the world and planning client's trips and cruises.

Nancy was loved and adored by all who knew her. Her million dollar smile and lovely spirit lit up a room! She had a kind and generous heart and always had a joke to tell. She is survived by her three sisters, Sandy Diaz(Boise), Kathleen Crawford (Windsor), Patricia and Richard Johnson (Roseville) and nieces Jessica Johnson and Daneen Diaz and Daneen's children, Matthew, Cameron, Sara and Tiffany (Boise) and her dear friend, Brian Hill. She will be deeply missed by all. Fly with the Angels, Krazee Nancy. See you on the other side.

Celebration of life forthcoming.



