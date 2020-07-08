Nancy Lee May
July 23, 1938 - June 20, 2020
A kind and loving angel has gone home to the Lord.
Nancy Lee May passed away on June 20, 2020 in Santa Rosa, CA. Nancy was born on July 23, 1938 in Boise, ID to Charles and Margaret May. She graduated from Healdsburg High School in 1956 and the Santa Rosa Junior College in 1958. She worked in banking, as a Blackjack dealer in Reno, NV and as a certified professional secretary for Sun Microsystems and Intel Corp in San Jose, CA.
Nancy's beautiful garden reflected her love of flowers and delighted anyone who saw it. She enjoyed being outside working in her garden.
Nancy did many kind and caring things for both family and friends. The newsletters she sent out each month were a joy to receive. She sent birthday cards and get well cards to anyone who needed cheering up. Sometimes a note to just let them know she was thinking of them.
Nancy was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt and a wonderful friend.
Nancy is survived by her sister Karen Bigham of Aurora, MO and Myrna and John Farmer of San Diego, CA. Nieces Janith and Keith Wheaton of Pleasanton, CA and Beth and Kevin Rice of Colorado Springs, CO. Nephews Joe Bigham of Aurora, MO, Bill and Debbie Bigham of Verona, MO and Matthew and Erica Carnahan of San Diego, CA. Great-aunt to Charlie and Rissa Bigham of Aurora, MO, Beth (Bigham) and Tyler May of Minneapolis, MN, Curtis and Arria Wheaton of San Francisco, CA Scott Wheaton of Durham, NC, William and Hannah Rice of Colorado Springs, CO and James, Iris and Erin Carnahan of San Diego, CA. Great-great aunt to Eli Bigham of Aurora, MO and Sadie and Madison Rice of Colorado Springs, CO.
Predeceased in death by her parents Charles and Margaret May, brother Donnie May, sister Nita and Lee McGalliard, nephew Mark McGalliard and great niece Ashley Wheaton.
Nancy had requested no services or memorial be held. A private service will be held at a later time. Donation may be made to the Arthritis Foundation
or to Hospice by the Bay, Sonoma, CA.