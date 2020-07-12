Nancy Lee Young Smith
August 3, 1939 - June 29, 2020
Nancy Lee Young Smith, born August 03, 1939 in Oroville, CA to the late George and Edith Cosker. Nancy passed away on June 29, 2020. When Nancy was two years old, the family moved to San Francisco where George was a milk man for Foremost. In 1957 she graduated from George Washington High School, after high school she married Robert Young and they had two children.
The family moved to Santa Rosa in 1972 where Nancy took a job with JC Penney, and as a result she became interested in interior design and continued in the design field for over 50 years. She started her own design business, Nancy Young Interiors, and was very successful for over 30 years. During that time, she divorced her first husband. Nancy married Phillip Smith November 22, 1987, and they were married for 15 years before he passed away from cancer on December 19, 1994.
Together they enjoyed traveling, jazz festivals, plays, golf, tennis and entertaining with friends and family. Nancy was an active member of the American Cancer Society
for 20 years where she held many volunteer positions, including president. She was also a Breast Cancer survivor. In the late 1990's she moved to Oakmont, where she joined the Tennis Club, the Women's 9'ers Golf Club, and the Hikers Club, and she also enjoyed playing Bridge and meeting with her Red Hat Club friends. Along with all of Nancy's activities, she still found time to take classes at SRJC, where with determination she received her AA degree at 70 years old.
She is survived by her loving son Scott Young (Julie) and loving daughter Susan Frye (Duane). Loving grandchildren Michael, Nickole, Joseph, Jessica, Richard, Andrea, Richie, and Mikenzy. Loving great grandmother of 12 and loving cousin of Diane D' Ambrogia (Don).
Nancy will be missed by all of her beloved friends and extended family. Our appreciation to her friend James Oswald.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy Young Smith's name to the American Cancer Society
, Sonoma County Unit 1451 Guerneville Road, #220 Santa Rosa, CA 95403 or the charity of your choice
. A Celebration of Life will be held for her at a later date.