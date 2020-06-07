Nanette Marie (Saxe) Christensen
1963 - 2020
Nanette Marie (Saxe) Christensen
October 6, 1963 - May 26, 2020
Our Warrior, after a long battle with cancer, passed away peacefully surrounded by family in her home town of Fort Bragg, CA. She is survived by her husband, three children, three grandchildren, brother, sister, parents and many other family members. Nan loved her family and friends, the beach and ocean, and going for Harley rides.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Breast Cancer Research or a charity of your choice. No services are planned.

Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 7, 2020.
