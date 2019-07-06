|
Naomi V. Noffke
Naomi V Noffke passed away on Wednesday June 19, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA at the age of 91. Naomi was born in Providence, Rhode Island on June 8, 1928 to James Barrett and Ella Sayers (Barrett). Naomi had one sibling, James Barrett Jr. who preceded her in death. She grew up in Chicopee Falls, MA, after the family moved there in the 1930s.
Naomi married Harry Noffke, the love of her life in 1950 and they had two sons, Gary and Robert.
They lived in Springfield, MA until 1991. Naomi was a homemaker and in addition she worked many years for Milton Bradley Toy Company (Hasbro) in East Longmeadow, MA. Naomi, Harry and their two boys, Gary and Robert loved the ocean and enjoyed many summers at their beach house in Matunuck, Rhode Island. In addition Naomi and Harry loved to travel.
In 1991 Naomi and Harry moved to Santa Rosa, CA to be close to their son Gary and his wife Diana. Harry and Naomi were married for 62 years when Harry passed away in 2012. Naomi leaves son Gary Noffke and wife Diana of Santa Rosa and Fort Bragg, CA; son Robert Noffke and wife Gloria of West Brookfield, MA as well as five step-grandchildren and 14 step-great-grandchildren. Naomi enjoyed her son Robert's storytelling about life's adventures the grandkids were experiencing. In addition, Naomi leaves her niece Genie Graveline and husband Rich of Longmeadow, MA and Jacksonville, FL. Naomi was very close with her niece Genie and often said Genie was like a daughter to her. Naomi also leaves niece Nancy Brochu and husband Pete of Vernon, CT. Naomi also leaves her dear friend of 75 years, Pat Gougeon of North Andover, MA. In addition, she leaves several other nieces and nephews.
Naomi's family would like to thank Eugenia Dada, caregiver and owner of Renee Home of Santa Rosa as well as all her staff for the wonderful care and support Naomi received during the last 3 years of her life. Naomi enjoyed the company of the dogs and cats at Renee Home. She especially enjoyed how one of the dogs "Bella" would ride on the seat of her walker from the dining table to her room.
Naomi's family would also like to thank Sutter Hospice for the excellent care and support they provided to Naomi and her family during the last year of Naomi's life.
Private Interment, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 6, 2019