Nashida E. Brisco
Nashida E. Brisco departed this world for Heaven on October 13, 2019. Although she was born in Ukiah, Santa Rosa was her home for 50+ years.
She leaves behind to mourn, her ex-husband turned good friend, Walter Brisco. Her daughters; Angela, Onika and April. Her step-children; Debra, Deidre and Eric. Her grandchildren, Domonique, Iran, Ezekiel, Tyson and Anthony and her great-grandchildren, Ezekiel Jr. and Ezra. Her siblings; Tanya (Willie), Tena, Alvin aka Tootie and Bruce, aka Emerson. She also leaves behind her aunt Elvida, cousins, whom she referred to as her sisters and brothers, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Elvira Wilder and brothers Jeffrey Pena and Iran "Gabby" Pena.
Nashida was devoted to her family, faith and friends. She was proud of her children and grandchildren and celebrated their success. She enjoyed playing Bingo and the penny slots at Graton Casino. She also enjoyed dancing to all types of music, especially the Blues and R&B, more specifically BB King, Bobby Blue Bland and Al Green.
Nashida had a smile that could light up the room and was a kind, loving and giving woman. Her motto was, "If I have it and you need it, even if it's my last, it's yours." As in life, she gave in death as she donated her body to science. She was truly an angel on Earth.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, November. 16 at Person Senior Wing Room 3 (Finley Community Center) located at 2060 W College Ave. Santa Rosa from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Food will be provided, Guests are more than welcome to bring a dish.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019