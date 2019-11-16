|
|
Natale (Nat) Repetto
Natale (Nat) Repetto passed away on November 6, 2019 in his home in Calistoga. He was 93 years old.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Shirley Ozella Repetto, his son Steven and daughter Janet (Kevin) Baughman, grandchildren Adam (Veronique) Baughman and Amy (Ryan) Conrad. His great-grandchildren, Giuliana and Thomas Baughman, were his pride and joy.
Nat was born in San Bruno, CA to his northern Italian immigrant parents Carlo and Vittoria Repetto, who owned and operated an artichoke and vegetable farm. He learned to work hard at an early age and his work ethic continued until the end of his life.
Nat served in the Navy on the LST 737 in the Pacific Theater during the end of World War II.
Back home, he joined the Operating Engineers Union and worked his way to Master Mechanic, a job that he both enjoyed and excelled at. He retired from the Operating Engineers after 50 years of service and received a gold watch in recognition.
After retiring, Nat and Shirley moved from the bay area to Calistoga. Nat joined the Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and served for 17 years. He spent his time repairing equipment for the fire department and neighbors, working around his property and enjoying the delicious cooking of his wife Shirley.
"Papa" will be sorely missed by his family and friends.
A memorial donation may be sent to Mountain Volunteer Fire Department or Collabria Hospice.
The family is grateful to both for their exceptional service.
A memorial/celebration of life will be held in the near future.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019