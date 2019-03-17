|
Natalie Farrow Gehl
August 25, 1932 - March 6, 2019
Natalie Irene was born in Olean, New York to her loving parents, Robert and Marguerite (Shannon) Green on August 25th, 1932. She was always close to her two beloved brothers Doug and Bill. Natalie graduated from SUNY, Albany State University in 1954 and began her career as an English High School teacher. In 1956, she married Howard Watson Farrow. Before his passing on February 19th, 1969, they had four children: Doug, Kappi, Gordon and Ellen. On St. Patrick's day in 1971, she married widower John Nicholas Gehl Jr. (Jack), and helped raise his eight children: John, Debbie, Dave, Steve, Chris, Diana, Rich, and Mike. Together, they had two children, Tim and Liz. In 1977, they loaded up twelve of the kids and moved from Elmira, New York to Santa Rosa, California to become entrepreneurs and start a printing business. Upon retirement in 1999, they relocated to Green Valley, Arizona. Natalie's beloved Jack passed away in 2010 from pancreatic cancer. She then moved to The Peaks retirement community where she truly enjoyed the activities and friends she met along the way. In 2018, Natalie moved back to Sonoma County to be closer to family. This past November, she entered into hospice care as her lymphoma had returned. She was preceded in death by her step-son Chris in 1983, and by Jack in December 2010. She will be missed by all, including her brothers, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and caregivers.
Masses have been said in her name. A private celebration of life ceremony has been planned in Bodega Bay on April 14th. For those who would like to attend, please email [email protected] for more information. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or to the future students of SUNY, Albany State.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 17, 2019