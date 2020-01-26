Home

Nathan (Evan) Eisenman


1960 - 2020
Nathan (Evan) Eisenman Notice
Nathan (Evan) Eisenman
Nathan (Nate) Evan Eisenman passed away on October 25, 2019, from cancer. He was born on July 16, 1960, in Yreka California.
Nate graduated from Quincy HS in 1979. He went on to study at Lassen and Butte College. He then transferred to Sonoma State University and graduated with a BS in Kinesiology, as well as receiving both a regular and special education teaching credential. He worked at Santa Rosa City School District for 25 years as a Special Education teacher. He also was the Piner High School Athletic Director and Piner Varsity Baseball Coach for 15 years.
Nate had a great love for baseball and went on to play in high school, college and various leagues. Nate also became an avid and accomplished golfer. Whatever Nate did, he went all in, and this was true throughout his life.
Nate lived an exemplary life of devotion to family, friends, colleagues, and students and to all those who knew him. He lived his life with integrity and kindness.
He is survived by his parents Judy and Henry Eisenman, his sister Amy Sherman (Scott), his brother David Eisenman and nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
