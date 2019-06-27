|
|
Nathan Hall Wright
Our beautiful son Nate was born August 8, 1985, and died unexpectedly of an accidental Fentanyl overdose on June 21st, 2019. He left us too early. Nate had a smile that could fill up a room. He loved music, and he loved his family. Nate struggled with addiction for much of his short life. He is survived by his mother and father (Elizabeth and Gene Wright), his brother Geoff, his aunts Janis and Pat, his uncle E.R., his cousins Jayme, Kirsten and Alex, and his second cousin Marlo.
A service will be held at 4pm on July 6th at Church of the Incarnation (550 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa). Reception to follow at the church. Overflow parking at 7th Street parking garage. You are invited to bring your stories and memories of Nate for sharing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity you love.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 27 to July 6, 2019