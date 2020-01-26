Home

Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Nathan L. Griffin

Nathan L. Griffin Notice
Nathan L. Griffin
December 22, 2019
Nathan Lamantia Griffin passed away December 22, 2019, at age 41 after a long illness. He is survived by his parents John and Vicki Griffin, sister Nichole Castro, niece and nephews Jaden, Jessa, Johnny and Jovani, along with Nona Verne, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Nathan worked as a long time educator with young special adults. He had a big personality, even bigger sense of humor with a dose of irreverence. He loved to make people laugh and lighten their hearts. Nathan's joys were people, Allah, being an uncle, his love of his life Yasmine, and drawing. Though he lost his battle with his illness, he never lost his sense of humor.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 1pm at Finley Center, 2060 W. College Ave. SR, all are welcome to celebrate Nathan, his life, his jokes, and his joys. In lieu of flowers your memories and stories would be appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020
