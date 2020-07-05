1/1
Nathaniel Myers Kotite
1999 - 2020
November 27, 1999 - June 10, 2020
Our sweet, beautiful Nathaniel Kotite died suddenly on June 10, leaving behind a crushed, bewildered family. He was 20 years old. Nathaniel graduated from Ridgway High School in 2018 and worked as a Guest service representative at Boudin SF in Montgomery Village. He loved history and was thinking about a future career in teaching. Every spare moment he had was spent with his parents, his many friends, or out on the basketball court. Nathaniel also had a lifelong love of cats, especially his own beloved Esperanza, who has been with him since he was three. The isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic was very hard on him. We will never forget Nathaniel's sweet smiles, his playfulness and his sensitivity. Nathaniel is survived by his parents, Rebecca Kotite and Andrew Girard, his grandmother Shirley Young and his aunt, uncle and cousins in Southern California. He will be missed by his close friends from kindergarten forward: Craig Q., Nick W., Auston R. and many more. Nathaniel will be laid to rest at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A private celebration of Nathaniel's life will be planned at a time when it's safe to gather again.

Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 4, 2020
I will miss your smile and how you always made me laugh ... love you Nathaniel Nama
Cynthia Feezell
Family
July 3, 2020
nathaniel has been a homie from day one. we shared numerous great memories together and he will be very much missed
jonathan chun
Friend
July 3, 2020
Nathaniel was a student of mine at Slater Middle School. He could fill a room with his smile. I remember the times we spent in class fondly as he was an key member of our class community.
It is so sad that he has gone so soon. He will be missed by so many.
My condolences go out to his family and friends during these tough times.
Ed Navarro
Teacher
July 2, 2020
Nathaniel has a kind heart and pure soul I have known him for close to 4 years, and we hung out a lot and he always knew how to put a smile on my face , u were taken to soon and I wish I saw you one more time before but you are in a better place now forever loved and missed ❤Love you tan
Destinee
Friend
July 1, 2020
Didnt have the opportunity to see you often enough Nathaniel but you will be sorely missed.
Aaron
Family
July 1, 2020
Very sad to hear about Nathaniels passing. He was my student at Ridgway and this is such sad news. Praying for all of his family and friends through this difficult time. ❤
Julie Peterich
Teacher
July 1, 2020
Nathaniel knew who he was, thats more than anybody else these days. A smile can change someones entire day and he knew how to wield that powerful responsibility taking every opportunity possible with that contagious grin of his to light up a day showing others that all you need in life is happiness to make best of any situation. You did make a difference and we will always love you.
Paul Rapalo
Friend
July 1, 2020
I met Nathaniel Kotite in 2016 at a friends house in Sebastopol, Calif. He and I seemed like we were the odd one out and we ended both leaving. He had an energy about him that was so positive and was so kind after just meeting me, he sat with me and waited for his dad to pick us and give me a ride home. His dad was as nice as him. Over the years every time we talked it was same energy that never shifted. I will really miss him. He was a really great kid, on the man to being a grown man. May his energy never truly die. Im sorry for this loss. Rest in Paradise Nathaniel Myers Kotite. I hope youre smiling for no reason wherever you are. Im so sorry I didnt tell you how much you meant to me when I had all this time. Im sorry. You will be missed. Xo.
Genevieve Jones
Friend
June 30, 2020
Nathaniel was a great kid with a huge heart. Every time he was around there was a smile on everyones face and endless amounts of laughter. He will be FOREVER missed and Loved endlessly. Thanks for the many years of joy and laughter. Love you bro
Roman
Friend
June 30, 2020
I thought about you while I was driving today & reality kicked in a little harder. It is so hard to accept that someone with such a bright spirit is gone, making our world a little darker. Ill always miss you kid, please show us youre still with us every once in awhile.
Lexus
Friend
June 30, 2020
Nathaniel was one funny guy. My relationship with him revolved mostly around basketball, and he was one of my favorites to play with. He was an extremely kind guy, he joked around a lot, but it was obvious he had a good heart. I saw him a few days before his passing, and although it was a small exchange, it was enough to make me smile. I wish I had spent more time with him, he will be extremely missed.
Grant
Friend
June 30, 2020
Nathaniel was such a bright and kind soul. My mom was his teacher in elementary school and she always talked about how wonderful he was. I personally didnt know him very well, but Ive talked to and played basketball with him a couple of times, and let me tell you, he made me laugh so much and was so nice. I send my condolences to Nathaniels family and friends. May he Rest In Peace
Shayla Newman
Acquaintance
June 30, 2020
Nathaniel was a wonderful friend when we were younger :). Over the years we lost touch, but I will never forget the love and playfulness he brought to my life throughout our time together. He was the soul creator of so many of the games we played, like Spy Club and scaring birds away with loud noises and our hands shaped as guns. We would walk or sit around and talk about whatever was going on in our lives, and he was always so accepting and made light of any situation. I didnt know about his goal to become a teacher some day, but I have no doubt in my mind that he would have been perfect at it. Ill miss you, Nathaniel. Even though we havent spoken in many years, you had and always will have an impact on the way I view the world. Rest In Peace, old friend. And I hope your family will find peace as well ❤. You are so loved.
Elisabeth Botka
Friend
