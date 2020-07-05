I met Nathaniel Kotite in 2016 at a friends house in Sebastopol, Calif. He and I seemed like we were the odd one out and we ended both leaving. He had an energy about him that was so positive and was so kind after just meeting me, he sat with me and waited for his dad to pick us and give me a ride home. His dad was as nice as him. Over the years every time we talked it was same energy that never shifted. I will really miss him. He was a really great kid, on the man to being a grown man. May his energy never truly die. Im sorry for this loss. Rest in Paradise Nathaniel Myers Kotite. I hope youre smiling for no reason wherever you are. Im so sorry I didnt tell you how much you meant to me when I had all this time. Im sorry. You will be missed. Xo.

Genevieve Jones

Friend