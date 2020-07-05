Nathaniel Myers Kotite
November 27, 1999 - June 10, 2020
Our sweet, beautiful Nathaniel Kotite died suddenly on June 10, leaving behind a crushed, bewildered family. He was 20 years old. Nathaniel graduated from Ridgway High School in 2018 and worked as a Guest service representative at Boudin SF in Montgomery Village. He loved history and was thinking about a future career in teaching. Every spare moment he had was spent with his parents, his many friends, or out on the basketball court. Nathaniel also had a lifelong love of cats, especially his own beloved Esperanza, who has been with him since he was three. The isolation caused by the coronavirus pandemic was very hard on him. We will never forget Nathaniel's sweet smiles, his playfulness and his sensitivity. Nathaniel is survived by his parents, Rebecca Kotite and Andrew Girard, his grandmother Shirley Young and his aunt, uncle and cousins in Southern California. He will be missed by his close friends from kindergarten forward: Craig Q., Nick W., Auston R. and many more. Nathaniel will be laid to rest at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A private celebration of Nathaniel's life will be planned at a time when it's safe to gather again.
Published in Press Democrat on Jul. 5, 2020.