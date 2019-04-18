Home

Come in the evening. Come in the morning.
Come when expected. Come without warning.
Thousands of welcomes you'll find here before you.
And the oftener you come, the more we'll adore you
…Old Irish Welcome

Neil,
We celebrate you by always welcoming friends, family and whoever needs us in our community.
Your legacy of generosity to one and all, no matter, continues to inspire us to give back .
We love you and miss you with all our hearts.

Your loving wife Val
and sweet daughter Hannah Mae
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
