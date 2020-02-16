|
|
Neil Lawrence Philipsen
October 2, 1996 - December 20, 2019
Born in Santa Rosa, Neil will be remembered by many as quiet and pensive, but with a great sense of humor and a quick wit. His early years were filled with soccer, Taekwondo, and Boy Scouts. In high school, his passion for ballroom dance was both a social network and a creative outlet. In college, he turned his energy to computer programming and on line gaming. Unfortunately, in early 2018, mental health issues began dominating his decisions and life choices. He separated himself from the family and moved to Missouri in mid-2018. By early 2019 he moved to Alaska, still battling mental health issues. In December of 2019, at the age of 23, Neil took his own life. He is survived by parents Kurt Philipsen and Karen Philipsen, siblings Travis (28), Rebecca (20) and Katelyn (11).
A memorial service will be held on March 7 at 1 p.m., at Bayside Church Santa Rosa, 3175 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neil's memory to the Stanford Hospital. (please designate to the Autism Center).
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020