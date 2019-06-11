|
|
Nicholas Andrew
Domenichelli, Sr.
Nicholas "Nicky" "Nick" Andrew Domenichelli, Sr.,. passed away peacefully on June 06, 2019. Nick was 55 years old. Although Nick's life presented him with many challenges, he can be remembered for his funny wit and skillful hands whether under the hood of pick-up truck, setting tile, flipping chicken on the grill, or helping someone build a fence or two all while wearing his infamous black cowboy hat.
Nick is survived by his son Nicholas "Nick" (Melissa) two grandsons, Gabriel and Jaxson and brothers David, Joe (Carol), John (Sean), Mike, and little sister Dana (J) and three nephews, Jeff, Rick, and Gianni and his close friend Joanne. Nick is preceded in death by his father Don and mother Sharon.
An Interment at Olive Hill Cemetery will occur on Friday June 14 at 10:30 a.m. Donations to Sutter Hospice are welcome and appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 11, 2019