Happy Birthday, Nick
Nicholas Michael Wells
March 05, 1992—May 18, 2012
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same
We have to hide our heartache
When someone speaks your name
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent are the tears that fall
Living without you is the hardest part of all
You did so many things for us
Your heart was so kind and true
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you
The special years will not return
When we are all together
But with the love in our hearts
You walk with us forever
We miss you and love you Nick
Mom, Dad and Jess
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 5, 2019