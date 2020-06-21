Nicholas ThomasDecember 6, 1981 - June 7, 2020Nicholas Alexander Thomas, 39 years, old of Santa Rosa, recently died unexpectedly.Military service - Army SGT for the 579th Engineer Battalion, California National Guard for 12 years.Preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Hildegard Wurzburg.Survived by his son, Zachary, his estranged wife, Erika Forster, his brothers William and Mark, his sister Robin, his mother Michelle Thomas, father Mark Thomas and aunt Heidi Wurzburg along with many dear friends who loved and supported Nicholas throughout his brief life.He was born in San Francisco and lived in Sonoma County. He attended elementary school there, playing baseball and soccer. He was always so happy to engage in school, share with his family what new facts he had learned and help those of his class who needed it. His family moved to Mendocino county where he and his siblings attended St. Mary's School of the Angels in Ukiah, enjoying his teachers there and playing on the basketball team. He spent many hours fishing with his Poppa and Nanna and enjoying the Stanford football games, camping with his childhood friends and their families at many locations including Wright's Lake in the Desolation Wilderness and enjoying the Fourth of July creating treasured memories around the pool, spending time with his "Auntie Heidi" who would share her love unconditionally, visiting/camping near the ocean as his father abalone dived and spear fished with his dive buddies, always eager to see "what Dad brought back this time".He briefly attended Montgomery High School in Saanta Rosa when his family returned to Sonoma County and shortacly there after moved to Oklahoma. He joined the National Guard/Army there and upon to returning to home to Sonoma County, he transferred to the local unit there. He was deployed in the Middle East and would often send letters and pictures home to comfort his family. After his discharge from the military, he attended SRJC where he graduated from SRJC's ADN Nursing program in 2011, becoming the fourth generation RN in his family. He was proud to work as a RN in Memorial's Telemetry/Med-Surg unit along side his colleagues providing care to those who needed help in their most desperate of times. He had also worked at Medtronic and many other positions.Nicholas was a gentle soul, genuine and kind. He was loved by many as he readily made friends with all those he met having an engaging smile and ready laughter. He innately knew when someone needed that extra touch of humanity, that bear hug of support, that quiet presence just to listen. He gave his heart easily to many but none more than his five-year old son, Zachary, whom he adored spending every opportunity with. All that were lucky enough to witness them together, were moved by his close and magical relationship with Zachary and how much Zach loved his "Da da". He shared his love for the outdoors with his son Zachary and by doing so, taught him an appreciation for the world around usIn lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would appreciate donations to be made in his name toThe North Bay Veterans Resource Center: Hearn House, who assists former military service members dealing with PTSD. Please remember those in your own lives who bring light to you and your world, who may be hiding their own pain and suffering. Reach out to them with grace and love.