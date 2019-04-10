|
|
Nick J. Nunes
May 4, 1986 - April 5, 2019
It is with a heavy heart that our family announces the passing of Nickolas Joseph Nunes, age 32, on April 5th, 2019 in Novato, CA. He was the beloved husband to Nicole Nunes of Petaluma, CA. The adored father of Nickolas and Nash Nunes. Nick was the son of Dawn and Fran Nunes of Petaluma, CA and brother to Lyndsey Sandoval (Gabe), and Melissa Thornhill (Ryan). Loving uncle to Lorenzo and Gio Sandoval and Maeve Gallagher. Grandson of Carol Bourgeois and the late Francisco and Maria Nunes. The son in law of Raedeen Severson and brother in law of Brandon Gallagher (Molly).
Nick was born and raised a Petaluma resident. Some of his happiest times were spent with friends and family at deer camp doing what he loved most, hunting. He went to Petaluma High School and began working for Hunt & Behrens at the age of 18 years old. Nick was known throughout the agriculture community within Sonoma and Marin Counties for his deliveries, hard work ethic and infectious smile. Nick leaves behind countless incredible memories with loved ones that will live on forever.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY & CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Petaluma.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dawn Nunes for contribution towards the account to support the future of Nick's boys, Nickolas and Nash: 7667 Old Redwood Hwy., Cotati, CA 94931 or .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019