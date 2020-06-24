Nick Morelli

1932 - 2020

Nick unexpectedly left on June 11, 2020, with his family around him to be carried away on his carousel horse to the pearly gates in heaven.

Born November 22nd in Timber, Oregon to the late Salvadore (Sam) and Maria Addolorata Morelli. He was also preceded by sister Ida Prichard. Moving with his family to Yamhill Oregon at the age of six, where he lived on the farm until he enlisted the Navy in 1952 stationed in Astoria, Oregon until honorably discharged in February 1955. While in the Navy, he married the love of his life Patricia on July 3rd. 1954, whom he cherished every day of their 66-year marriage. Leaving the Navy they moved to Healdsburg where Nick logged for a short time. In August they returned to McMinnville, Oregon where Nick worked with his father-in-law in the plumbing and HVAC trade. In 1956, moving back to Santa Rosa, California where he began his sheet metal apprenticeship at Malm Metal Products where he and two partners later purchased the company. Nick retired after 36 years from Malm Metal Products to enjoy time with his wife, family and friends.

He loved gardening with Pat, walking, learning, wood working, carving carousel horses, music, movies, games with friends, golf and traveling. They were members of social groups including the Eagles, Penngrove Fireman's Social Club and Golden Roosters RV club.

He leaves behind the love of his life, his wife Patricia, sons Dan (Cheryl), Tom (Char) and Mark (Beth) Morelli. Grandchildren Kimberly (Wayne), Nicholas, Brandyn (Janelle), Bryce and eight great-grandchildren.

Celebration of Life Saturday July 25th 2 p.m. at 395 Irwin Lane, SR. RSVP by July 11, 2020 to 707-837-5290.



