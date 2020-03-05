Home

Nicko Nicholas Michael Wells In Memoriam
Happy 28th Birthday, Nicko
Nicholas Michael Wells
March 5, 1992—May 18, 2012
Today is filled with memories
With happiness and tears
Of birthday celebrations we've
Shared throughout the years

And although we'll
always miss you
The endless joy you brought
Warms our hearts with gratitude
And fills our every thought

We feel that you are with us
In everything we do
So we'll celebrate your birthday
But we'll spend it missing you
We love and miss you so much Nick
Mom, Dad and Jess
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 5, 2020
