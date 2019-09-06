|
|
In Loving Memory
Nicole E. Mattson
May 2, 1987—September 6, 2004
We think about you always,
We talk about you still.
You have never been forgotten,
And you never will.
We hold you close within
our hearts
And there you will remain,
To walk and guide us through
our lives
Until we meet again.
Today marks 15 years since you were tragically taken from us. We can't believe how time flies but still we keep your memory alive.
NEVER FORGET #22!
Love,
Dad, Mom, and Sis Kendra
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 6, 2019