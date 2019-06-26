Home

St Sebastian's Catholic Church
7983 Covert Ln
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
7983 Covert Lane
Sebastopol, CA
View Map
August 5, 1925 - June 23, 2019
Passed away June 23, 2019 at home in Sebastopol at the age of 93. She was born, raised and educated in the Philippines and moved to San Francisco in 1947. Nieves and her husband Timoteo opened the first Filipino grocery store in San Francisco in the early 60s. They moved to Sonoma County in 1973 where she enjoyed gardening, music, art, reading and most of all spending time with her family. Nieves was preceded in death by her loving husband Timoteo. She is survived by her two daughters, Nieva "Estan" Aguinaldo and Gilda "Frank" Deniro; brother, Melchor Concepcion; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00 – 10:00 AM at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol with a Funeral Mass to be said at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 27, at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 7983 Covert Lane, Sebastopol
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 26, 2019
