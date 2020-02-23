|
Nils-ake Jeppe Eskilsson
July 24, 1947 - February 18, 2020
Jeppe N. Eskilsson, eldest son of Eskil H. and Elsa I. Eskilsson, was born and raised on a traditional family farm in southern Sweden before immigrating to the United
States at age 20 to pursue the American Dream. Jeppe set out to work on various construction projects across Colorado until 1971 when he was drafted into the U.S. Army where he proudly served in the 4th Infantry Division (mechanized) and earned the National Defense Service Medal. Upon his honorable discharge from the Army in 1972, Jeppe went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from University of California, Berkeley. During graduate school, Jeppe attended the Norwegian Seaman's Church in San Francisco where he met fellow Scandinavian and love of his life Anne Marie Larsen of Norway. The couple happily married in 1983 and began their lives devoted to one another as they moved across the United States pursuing work opportunities and raising their two young children, Elsa Marie and Eskil. In 1990, Jeppe was selected for a position in San Francisco where he would lead a number of major infrastructure design projects across North America. Among his most prominent accomplishments, Jeppe was the design engineer of record for the
MetroWest Water Supply Tunnel which today supplies drinking water for Boston, Massachusetts. During this time, Jeppe and Anne Marie were simultaneously dedicated to raising Elsa Marie and Eskil into adulthood in their loving home in Petaluma. In his spare time, Jeppe enjoyed backyard farming, working on hand-crafted traditional carpentry projects, reading, and dinner gatherings with family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his loving devotion to his family, strong Christian faith, authentic personality, remarkable wisdom and intellect, principled conservative nature, and he will be dearly missed. Jeppe is survived by his wife Anne Marie and son Eskil in Petaluma, his daughter Elsa Marie in Norway, and his siblings Kerstin Persson, Gunnar Eskilsson, and Stina Oredsson in Sweden.
A funeral service for Jeppe will be held at 11 am at St. John's Lutheran Church (455 McNear Avenue, Petaluma) on Friday, February 28. Immediately following the funeral service, Jeppe will be laid to rest during a ceremony at Cypress Hill Memorial Park cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 23, 2020