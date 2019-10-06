|
Nina Keck
Nina passed suddenly in her home with her faithful dog, Rocky, by her side on August 22, 2019. Born October 28, 1936, in Shanghai China to Anthony and Nina Holman. The family moved to San Francisco in 1940 where Nina attended school and studied ballet. She performed in the Nutcracker with the San Francisco Ballet Company. She worked at the San Francisco branch of Bank of America on the top floor during the 1957 earthquake, a life experience she would have preferred to skip. Nina met, fell in love, and married George Keck in 1956. They made a life in Petaluma raising two children, and developing many life long friendships. The two of them along with several of their friends enjoyed RVing traveling and exploring many states. She and George were members of Elks, Moose and volunteered for the CHEERS program. Nina loved gardening, it was a passion and she was a member of the Petaluma garden club for eight years. She spent her evenings playing solitaire, various games and jigsaw puzzles. Most of all, Nina loved and valued time with family, who were fortunate to join her in fulfilling her wish to visit Russia this past year. Nina was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 59 years, George; sister, Lucy Coleman; parents, Anthony and Nina Holman. Mom is survived by her son, Blair Keck ; daughter, Kathy Barrena (John); granddaughter, Tarah Sussman (Scott); great grandchildren, Christian, Greyson and Emersyn; nephew, James Colman (Karen); and grandniece, Sierra. At her request there will be no service. If you care to make a donation in her honor, please consider Hospice or a charity close to your heart.
