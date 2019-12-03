|
|
Nirmal Singh Dhesi
Age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in Santa Rosa. Born in 1929 he grew up in Lyallpur, Punjab, India. He traveled to Michigan State University in 1959 to enter a Ph.D. program. In 1964, he began teaching at Sonoma State University where he was a professor of English literature for 36 years. Nirmal is survived by his wife Gwen; his children Sima (Fred), Nikku (Beth), and Riti (David); his grandsons Deven, Londale, and Nikhil; his sister Jagjit and his brother Malvinder; his nephews Manjot and Harminder, and his niece Raman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Fund for Sonoma State at Sonoma State University. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.pleasanthillsmemorialpark.com. The family would particularly appreciate memories/stories of times spent with Nirmal.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019