|
|
Noel J. Lytle
August 27, 1941 - October 15, 2019
Noel Lytle, age 78, peacefully passed away after an abrupt and difficult battle with cancer. Noel is survived by his adored wife, Anita, his three children, Tracy (Pat) Humes, LeAnn (Rick) Kovar, and Kristen (John) Lancaster; his five grandchildren, Kira, Justin, Ben, Maggie and Elizabeth; his siblings Farrel, Julene and Larry and a loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Justine Lytle, and his brother Eldon.
Noel grew up on a ranch in rural Rose Valley in northeastern Nevada, a place that remained important to him throughout his life. He attended Brigham Young University, earning his bachelor's degree in Psychology, followed by a master's degree in Social Work from the University of Utah. After grad school, Noel moved with his young family to Santa Rosa, CA where he began his long and valued career in social work and psychotherapy.
Noel was an avid reader and gladly shared his extensive book collection with others. He also loved riding motorcycles. He enjoyed nothing quite as much as riding the open road on a beautiful day. A history buff, Noel put his extensive knowledge as well as his love of the Spanish language to use as a docent with the State Historic Parks Association. He worked at the mission in Sonoma and the Petaluma Adobe. Noel had great respect for the natural world, and relished quiet time spent at his cabin in the coastal redwoods. Noel's love for his family was profound; he cherished time spent talking, laughing and sharing stories with his loved ones.
A celebration of Noel's life will be held in Santa Rosa, details to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019