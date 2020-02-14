|
|
Nona Irene Merrill
Nona I Merrill, 96, of Santa Rosa, CA, died peacefully at home, February 11, 2020, surrounded by love.
Nona was born on September 14, 1923, in Santa Rosa, daughter of the late Albert and Josie (Francisco) May. She spent her first three years in Santa Rosa, followed by 27 years in Taft, CA, where she graduated from Taft High School and Taft Junior College. She worked as a secretary for the Taft School District and married her first husband, Jim Davis. After his death, she moved back to Santa Rosa in 1954, where she worked for the Santa Rosa School District before her marriage to Bud Merrill.
Nona was joyful, loving, and kind, and had wonderful sense of humor readily shared. She was active in several community organizations, including the Saturday Afternoon Club, and, while raising her children, the PTA, Camp Fire Girls, and little league. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and the Redwood Empire Model T Club. She loved books, movies, card games, songs from the '40s, chocolate, and mango margaritas.
Nona was predeceased by Bud, her beloved husband of 51 years, and is survived by much loved children Susan and George; cherished grandchildren Liana (Marty), Taylor (Marc), and Lindsey; and adored great-grandsons Connor, Chase, and Mason.
Friends and family are invited for a service in celebration of Nona's life at 11:00 a.m. on February 21, 2020, at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park Chapel, 1900 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The , 1355 Peachtree St. NE Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309; https://www.arthritis.org/donate
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020